Byelection a  game-changer for Corp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the Vattiyoorkavu byelection is going to be a game-changer. With Mayor V K Prasanth in the fray, all eyes are on how the result would pan out and what lies ahead for the civic body.Resentment is rife among the opposition, with the council members not enthused about the mayor standing for the election.

BJP councillor VG Girikumar said the election is crucial. “It won’t be a cakewalk for the next one year. The opposition is not going to relent. There are urgent matters that need to be addressed and at this crucial juncture, the mayor’s foray into assembly election field has only aggravated issues,” said Girikumar.

With just one year remaining for the next election, the opposition may not be that accommodating. “The going won’t be easy. For the past four years, the UDF has been extending support to the LDF on various issues with the sole idea of keeping the BJP out. But, our silent support won’t be there anymore,” says V R Sini, Akkulam councillor of the UDF faction. “The functioning of the civic body has been affected in his absence. He should have ideally resigned and then contested,” she added.

Despite the hostility of one section of UDF councillors, there is a general sense of camaraderie. “There have been instances where we extended support to the ruling front. But, never when it was against our ideology or not in public interest. We will be protesting against the lackadaisical attitude of the ruling faction which hasn’t implemented many welfare schemes for the poor. We will continue to act in favour of the public, as we have been doing in the past,” says UDF councillor Beemapally Rasheed.

Nemom ward councillor and Council party leader M R Gopan too is convinced that the results will have its effect on the civic body. “Mayorship is for five years and he left it midway. Now, what is left is just 10 months. The civic body will not be able to complete any of the much-anticipated infrastructure developments,” said Gopan.But, the left front isn’t a worried lot. They are confident that Prasanth will sashay his way into the Assembly with the goodwill he has earned and the developmental and innovative activities he has pioneered.

Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar says: “The mayor contesting in the election is not going to have any bearing on the future functioning of the council. All the works are progressing as per their schedule and the election has not affected the day to day functioning of the corporation on any count.”

