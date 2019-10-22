Govt moots ‘Pratheeksha’ to help rehabilitate mentally-challenged 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As an initiative to rehabilitate mentally-challenged persons, the state government will launch ‘Pratheeksha’. The project, implemented by the Social Justice Department, aims to provide grant to NGOs which work to rehabilitate the mentally-challenged persons. In the first phase, 25 persons from each district will be rehabilitated under the project and the total cost has been estimated Rs 9.92 lakh.

“At present, there are two such state-run institutions which work towards this cause-Pratheeksha Bhavan in Malappuram (for men) and Prathyasha Bhavan in Thrissur (for women),” said a Social Justice Department officer.

“While the sanctioned strength of these two institutions is 50 each, now they have inmates double its capacity. Pratheeksha was mooted as there are limitations in admitting new ones to these institutes,” he said. As per the plan, NGOs which work to rehabilitate the mentally-challenged will be provided with a grant. The total cost per head per year has been calculated Rs 39,700. This includes RS 2,500 a month for food, `600 a month for medicine, among others.

Project in phases

