Online portal introduced for School Sasthrolsavam

The details of the students as in the ‘Sampoorna’, the school management software developed by KITE, will be directly mapped to the portal from this year.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kite (Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education) has facilitated a complete online system for the conduct of the ‘School Sasthrolsavam’ (Science Fair) from this year from sub-district level, adhering to the revised manual. The online portal of  School Sasthrolsavam (www.schoolsasthrolsavam.in) is a combination of the five fests (Science, Maths, Social Science, work experience and IT fairs) which are part of the ‘Sasthrolsavam’ including the pre-Fair, fair, and post fair modules.

The details of the students as in the ‘Sampoorna’, the school management software developed by KITE, will be directly mapped to the portal from this year. As a result, the authorities need to put only the admission number of the student in the portal, which would then list out all requisite details of the students. By this step, the need for additional data entry and resultant errors would be completely avoided. Each participating student will get a unique number at the time of registration.

Various call sheets, score sheets, tabulation streets extra required for the judges and committee members, will be available through the portal. Fixing of competition stages, details of students in each item, the process of determining their places, have been completely automated through the portal.

“The online portal has been enabled in such a way that even the public can get access to comprehensive information from sub-district level, on winners of each item and school-wise positions,” said  K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director, KITE. This year a total of 3,67,842 students will participate in the fest at sub-district level to be held on November 2,3 and 4 in 163 sub-districts. 

