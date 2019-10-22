SBI opens new branch

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: SBI general manager Ruma De inaugurated the bank’s new branch at Pathayakunnu in Kannur. at a function presided over by Pathayakunnu development committee chairman Balan Master.

SBI deputy general manager Gireesh Gokarn, regional manager R V Suresh, Aravindan Master, Rajan Puthussery, Achuthan Master and T Bhaskaran spoke. Yono notebooks were distributed to the students of Patyam LP School, South Patyam LP School, West Patyam UP School and Kelleri UP School. Two wheelchairs were also handed over to Chervancherry PHC.

