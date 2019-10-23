Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Centre, Kerala’s political differences to delay school curriculum revision

Though edu min proposed a comprehensive revision, govt cannot do it until final NEP report comes

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political differences between the state and the central governments over the centre’s draft National Education Policy (NEP) Report 2019 are likely to lead to a delay in revising the school curriculum in the state.Though Education Minister C Raveendranath proposed a comprehensive revision of the school curriculum, the government cannot do it until the final NEP report is published. The state may have to follow the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) which will be reviewed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) from the second week of November.

NCF provides a framework for school syllabuses and preparing textbooks while providing guidelines on teaching practices. The NCFs were released in 1975, 1988, 2000 and 2005. In the last NCF, the focus turned from teachers to students to ensure hassle-free learning. With the union government setting the deadline of completing the new NCF for December 2020, it will also be a hurdle for the state to revise the curriculum before this time period.  

Sources with the Education Department said the state has dissent over the major  recommendations in the NEP, which are ‘politically inclined’. “Even if the final NEP report is published, the union government will force the states to implement  it to protect its political interests and it will hugely reflect on the curriculum too. Kerala is one of the states in the country which opposes many suggestions of draft NEP. However, we will decide on the curriculum revision once the final draft is out,” a senior officer told TNIE.
The state government had also written to the centre strongly rejecting the policy stating that it was against secularism and socialism. The withdrawal of government from investing in education will lead to privatisation in the education sector, the state told the centre. The proposal on revising the school curriculum was taken in a school curriculum steering committee meeting held recently. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) was entrusted with implementing it. SCERT was earlier entrusted with overviewing textbooks and create an entrepreneur-friendly environment in classrooms as part of curriculum revision.

According to SCERT director J Prasad, the decision on curriculum revision will take place once  the final NEP is released. “We can revise the curriculum only after seeing the final NEP which is to be released soon,” Prasad said.

The Centre has initiated the process of formulating NEP to meet the changing dynamics of the requirements of the population with regard to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make the country a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry. Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, general education secretary, told TNIE that curriculum revision would be more of a political decision than a policy one. “In the present scenario, we need to wait till NEP is published,” he said.

Centre’s much-touted policy
The Centre has initiated the process of formulating NEP to meet the changing dynamics of the population requirements with regard to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make the country a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in all fields

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp