The day after the poll

T’Puram Express catches up with the three candidates in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency who are back to their normal schedules after hectic electioneering

Mayor V K Prasanth was back in office, a day after the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll in which he was a candidate.

By Express News Service

V K Prasanth, CPM candidate
It was a regular day at the office for Mayor V K Prasanth on Tuesday, a day after the Vattiyoorkavu bypoll where he was the CPM candidate. He had an early start to the day, like always, after a late night on Monday. He had a busy morning comprising interviews and barely had the time to have breakfast before leaving for the corporation office.

En route, a death was reported from Kanjirampara. He left for the house and met the bereaved family, after which he reached the office by noon. A handful of people were waiting outside his office to meet him. Various councillors were flitting in and out of the office room as he was being briefed by the corporation secretary about the new developments and the next course of action.

Exhaustion is evident, but there is no rest in sight for the mayor. “There is work to be done. Now that the voting has concluded, I will be attending other public functions. Since my family was with me for most of the campaign, the activities weren’t too stressful,” he said.

UDF candidate K Mohanakumar
leaving a hotel after lunch at
Vazhuthacaud  on Tuesday  B P Deepu

K Mohankumar, UDF candidate
On Tuesday, UDF candidate in Vattiyoorkavu assembly byelection K Mohankumar was seen leaving a hotel at Vazhuthacuad after lunch. The candidate was accompanied by K Viswanathan, a party member. While he had a relaxed demeanour, his face expressed eagerness for the result.

“After the long election campaign, I had time for myself today. I was unable to visit temples due to my strict schedule in the past few weeks. Today, I went to the Kottarakkara Sree Mahaganapathi Temple at Pattazhy at 6am,” said the candidate. After visiting a few houses, he met his mother who was hospitalised at a private hospital at Pirappancode.

Around 11am, the candidate attended a meeting at the District Congress Committee office at Nandavanam. According to the candidate, he was unable to spend time with his family during the campaign.

S Suresh, BJP candidate
For the past 20 days, BJP candidate S Suresh and his family members had been busy with extensive campaigning. Even though campaigning had come to an end on Saturday, their door-to-door visits continued till the polling day on Monday.
Tuesday saw the candidate occupied with his routine chores. He was also keen to analyse the bypoll with his supporters and party members. At 11.30am, he visited the BJP state office at Kunnukuzhy and met party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. This was followed by sub-committee discussions and meetings in Vattiyoorkavu which focused on the areas that could be developed.
“Though meetings are being held with party members and supporters, I feel more relaxed,” said Suresh.

Vattiyoorkavu constituency Kerala bypolls
