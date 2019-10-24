Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aardram people’s campaign to address diseases from Nov 5

To check the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, the Health Department will launch the Aardram People’s Campaign on November 5.

Published: 24th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To check the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, the Health Department will launch the Aardram People’s Campaign on November 5. The campaign for bringing about ‘Healthy Kerala’ intends to achieve the said objective through creating awareness on preventive and promotive health, improvement in health-seeking behaviour, healthy food, exercise and activities, de-addiction (alcohol, smoking, and substance abuse) and cleanliness and waste disposal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the campaign at a function at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium, here at 5 pm. 

“Considering the spike in communicable and non-communicable diseases in the state, a multipronged intervention is the need of the hour. To make it happen, various committees have been formed at different levels,” said a health department officer. To implement the campaign, a 14-member state-level implementation committee has been formed. It will be headed by the Principal Secretary Health. There will also be a 14-member campaign cell that will work from the State Health Systems Resource Centre. “Under it, various state-level committees for healthy food campaign, physical activity and Yoga promotion campaign, de-addiction and mental health, cleanliness and waste disposal and improving health-seeking behaviour will be there,” added the officer. 

Meanwhile, as per a directive issued in this regard, districts should come out with innovative volunteer registration programmes for their campaign themes and participation of people.
 It is learnt that the campaign will also focus on raising awareness on the need to switch to a healthy diet plan and take up physical activity. To be made a component of Aardram Mission, the campaign will percolate an age-related and disease-specific diet plan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp