Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Coconics to launch its laptops soon

With this hardware pivot, the state has made a major breakthrough into hi-tech manufacturing. 

Published: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coconics, a public-private venture set up in Kerala aimed at building locally manufactured laptops, will soon roll out the first batch of products from its facility in Keltron Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. With this hardware pivot, the state has made a major breakthrough into hi-tech manufacturing. 

According to a Twitter post by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, “Our goal is to further develop the component ecosystem by localising as much of the BoM in the country. Keltron will attain the stature of a pioneering electronics manufacturing through such initiatives,” he said. 

“When we embarked on this venture, many have dismissed the revival project as an impossible feat. Today, the factory reverberates with the sound of the assembly line. And, a robotics course will be delivered through the telepresence platform SDPK. As many as 500 Coconics laptops will power this effort,” he said.  

“Intel had closely collaborated with Coconics through the course of product development to enable innovation across their product and supply chain. Our work with Coconics is one of several examples where we have not only enabled the local ecosystem to serve the local market needs, but also connected the ‘Make in India’ initiative with both local and global demand,” according to a statement by Nivruti Rai, Intel India.   Coconics is a joint initiative of the public sector Keltron, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), IT major UST Global and Acceleron Labs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coconics laptops
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp