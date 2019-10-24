Dealers decry government curbs on sale of firecrackers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just a few days left for the Deepavali festival, cracker manufacturers have decried the restrictions enforced by some district administrations on the sale of crackers. Sales to the tune of `300 crore would be affected due to the restrictions, they alleged.

The Kollam district administration has not approved a single application for granting temporary licence for sale of crackers during festival season, said G Subodhan, president of the Kerala Fire Works Licensees and Employees Association. The Revenue and police officers in a couple of other districts too are distorting rules to deny sanction to sell crackers, he said.

“Deepavali is the time of big business for the cracker industry. Crackers worth an average `300 crore are sold in the state during the time. The illegal restrictions by the officers would push the ailing industry into further crisis,” Subodhan told reporters here on Wednesday.

According to the association, the industry provides livelihood to over three lakh persons, including licensees and workers. Subodhan said the applicants for temporary licence had spent about `15,000 each as application fees, tax and fees for the Fire Services.

“To deny permission in the last moment is nothing but cheating. These officers are unaware of the PESO norms. Their stand against the sale of safe crackers is illegal,” he said and added that many applicants had handed two-three lakhs as advance payment to cracker companies in Tamil Nadu.

They will suffer huge losses this season.

Association’s general secretary Puliyoor G Prakash said they would take legal steps against the erring officers.

“In Kollam, the ADM and the police commissioner seem to be resolved against sanctioning licences. They sent back the favourable recommendation reports by the Fire Brigade on licence applications,” he said.

The association said the officer’s stand posed a challenge to traditional celebrations during Deepavali festival.