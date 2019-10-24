Four years after announcement, history museum remains on paper

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four years after its announcement, the history museum project in Neyyattinkara municipality still remains on paper. Though the land was identified for the project at Vlangamuri, it now lies covered in thick vegetation, and is home to reptiles.

The project was initially conceived by the Neyyattinkara municipality in its 2016-17 annual plan at a minimum budget of `20 lakh. However, as per the suggestion of K A Ansalan, MLA, the work was set to be implemented on a larger canvas by including the project under the MLA fund.

A project with an initial budget of `3 crore was chalked out after the revised plan got the administrative and technical sanction. However, the project is yet to move forward from there.

Despite the long delay, the MLA is hopeful about getting the museum project materialised with the design prepared by Habitat builders.

“We wanted the design to reflect the concept behind the history museum. The design will be presented in the assembly. Once the government gives its nod, we will move ahead with tender proceedings. In addition to `3 crore, we are planning to find additional resources from the MLA fund,” said Ansalan.