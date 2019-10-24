Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

He turns plastic waste into useful products

Making baskets with palm leaves was just a hobby for K K Manoharan.

By Swathi E
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making baskets with palm leaves was just a hobby for KK Manoharan. He had learnt the craft of making flower pots, baskets and mats while he was a child. But, 15 years ago, he took a new turn with his skills.

With the aim to curb plastic menace and spread awareness on plastic waste disposal, he replaced palm leaves with discarded plastic straps and reused them to make useful products. And for his efforts, he has announced the winner of the 22nd PV Thampy Memorial Endowment Award for environment protection. The award has been recognising ordinary people in society for their extraordinary work in protecting the environment.

A native of Naduvattom in Malappuram, Manoharan is happy to have received recognition for his efforts. “I have been leading classes in various programmes and schools. I learnt to make the products all by myself. And I feel I should share my skills and teach others. It is equally important to conduct such sessions. Even though I get paid for them, this is the first time my 15-year-long efforts have got recognition,” he said.

Though the issues related to plastic disposal were not that severe years ago, Manoharan felt the need to bring innovative methods to manage plastic waste. 
“When I realised the harmful effects of burning plastic, I ventured into collecting discarded plastic straps and reused them to make baskets, flower pots, mats and decorative household items. Compared to then, I get more plastic straps now,” said Manoharan. Other than plastic straps, he utilises plastic seals, discarded bucket parts and bottles. 

Manoharan leaves for his job early morning and returns by 11 am. He spends the rest of the day weaving plastic straps. “Earlier I would go in search of discarded plastic straps. Now shopkeepers save them up for me,” he said.  He sells his products at his house or at fairs to spread awareness. 
Although he spends a lot of time in weaving them, products are sold at affordable rates. 
The award func tion will be held at YMCA Conference Hall, Ernakulam at 5pm, on November 1. MLA Suresh Kurup will present the award. The award comprises a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a memento.

