Micro-map project to ease flood rescue ops launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the ‘Mapathon Keralam’ project, a crowd-sourced micro-level map which will help authorities in flood rescue and rehabilitation activities, on Wednesday.

“We realised the importance of a detailed map after the last two floods,” said the Chief Minister. He said micro maps are required to study the location and plan activities for the specific area.

The map would help in faster diversion of flood water, faster rehabilitation to safer location, and finding alternative routes to reach location isolated in the flood.

Initially, students across the state are chipping in to identify all natural and physical assets. A free online platform called ‘Open Street Map’ is used for mapping.