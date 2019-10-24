Vellayani project continues to move at a steady pace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Revive Vellayani Rejuvenation Project’, around 250 loads of African weed and water hyacinth have been removed from the Vavvamoola lakeshore of Vellayani. The de-weeding of the 428 acre-lake began on May 28, from the Vavvamoola bund.

“The first phase will get over by the end of this month. In the second phase, lotus and the rest of the water hyacinths will be removed from Kakkamoola,” said Abey George, secretary of Swasthi Foundation, which is in-charge of de-weeding along with the Department of Tourism. In the second phase, the foundation is looking for public participation. “We cannot do the de-weeding all by ourselves. Also, aquatic plants grow abruptly. Thus, maintaining the lake is a tedious task. It cannot be done without the participation of the local residents,” said Abey.

According to the foundation, a ‘Jana Jagratha Samithi’ will be formed under two panchayats, Venganoor and Kalliyoor, where the lake is located. “We have plans to form a group of 60 to 100 people from the panchayats to protect the lake from weeds,” said Mohan Pillai, spokesperson of the foundation.



De-weeding is done on all days except Sundays by three labourers allotted by the Venganoor panchayat. The artificial island, at Vavvamoola and Kakkamoola, where 198 birds have already been spotted, will be constructed by utilising the soil collected after desilting. “Vellayani is a beautiful destination. The island, with fruit and flower-bearing plants, will be developed to attract more tourists,” said Abey. After de-weeding, beautification will be done by Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School at Thiruvallam.