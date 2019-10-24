Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Young scientists gather to make their mark at dist ‘Sasthrolsavam’

Winners from 12 sub-districts are competing for honours in various categories over 3 days

Published: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A student weaving volleyball net at the festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anugrah S had no qualms getting his hands dirty while participating in the budding- layering and grafting competition. He is among the many students from across the state participating in various competitions at New Higher Secondary School in Nellimoodu, as part of district level Kerala School Sasthrolsavam on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the first day of the 2019-20 edition of the Sasthrolsavam, a Science- Maths- Social Science- Work Experience and IT fair held by the state government for high and higher secondary school students. Winners of the sub-district level competitions in various categories from the 12 sub-districts under the Thiruvananthapuram revenue district are participating in various competitions. Parents and teachers kept reasonable distance from their wards as the judges walked around observing the contestants at work. 

Inside the various classrooms, students could be seen competing to make bamboo products, clay models, wood carvings, metal engravings, electrical wiring works, and cooking. Apart from that digital painting, multimedia presentations, website designing, applied construction, geometrical charts, puzzles and other such competitions kept the children busy.

“In work experience category we have 1650 students,” said M K Mehboob, work experience convenor. 600 students took part in maths category while 160 students were in IT fair. Food for over 3,500 people was arranged in the auditorium adjacent to the school. 

“The results are updated on the Sasthrolsavam website. Since we are organising the fairs for some time now, the works were a bit easier to handle. It also helped us that the event is held in one school rather than being spread across many schools in an area,” said Anil Venjaramoodu, programme convenor. 

The event will continue through Friday. On Thursday, still and working models on science and social science categories will compete to go to the state level competition. Vocational expo will also be held on Thursday. On Friday, along with the continuation of vocational expo, career seminar for students will also be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp