Young scientists gather to make their mark at dist ‘Sasthrolsavam’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anugrah S had no qualms getting his hands dirty while participating in the budding- layering and grafting competition. He is among the many students from across the state participating in various competitions at New Higher Secondary School in Nellimoodu, as part of district level Kerala School Sasthrolsavam on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the first day of the 2019-20 edition of the Sasthrolsavam, a Science- Maths- Social Science- Work Experience and IT fair held by the state government for high and higher secondary school students. Winners of the sub-district level competitions in various categories from the 12 sub-districts under the Thiruvananthapuram revenue district are participating in various competitions. Parents and teachers kept reasonable distance from their wards as the judges walked around observing the contestants at work.

Inside the various classrooms, students could be seen competing to make bamboo products, clay models, wood carvings, metal engravings, electrical wiring works, and cooking. Apart from that digital painting, multimedia presentations, website designing, applied construction, geometrical charts, puzzles and other such competitions kept the children busy.

“In work experience category we have 1650 students,” said M K Mehboob, work experience convenor. 600 students took part in maths category while 160 students were in IT fair. Food for over 3,500 people was arranged in the auditorium adjacent to the school.

“The results are updated on the Sasthrolsavam website. Since we are organising the fairs for some time now, the works were a bit easier to handle. It also helped us that the event is held in one school rather than being spread across many schools in an area,” said Anil Venjaramoodu, programme convenor.

The event will continue through Friday. On Thursday, still and working models on science and social science categories will compete to go to the state level competition. Vocational expo will also be held on Thursday. On Friday, along with the continuation of vocational expo, career seminar for students will also be held.