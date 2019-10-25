Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A mobile app to order drugs online

Currently in beta mode, the app will be launched in a phased manner and the full version is expected within six months.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mobile app that delivers medicines home, gives information on medicines in stock at the pharmacy, its prices and discounts if any and, importantly, has an advance booking facility is what thoughts of convenience are made of —  the about-to-be-launched IHDB app does just that.

The app by In House Drug Bank (IHDB) under SAT Hospital Health Education Society (SATHHES), developed by Codeingz Technologies, will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in November.     
“We attend to around thousand phone calls a day with enquiries on the availability of drugs and its price,” says Biju A, chief pharmacist at the drug bank. This app will go a long way in helping patients get their medicines from the drug bank. “The drug store operates from the medical college campus and the customers have a hard time either coming here or parking their vehicles if they do manage to come due to the ongoing master plan works. It was against this backdrop that we decided to develop an app,” Biju adds.
Biju says there is an overwhelming response as the app has been downloaded more than a hundred times. “The users are also providing feedback to improve the app,” he said.

Currently in beta mode, the app will be launched in a phased manner and the full version is expected within six months. It is available on the Google Playstore. “The primary focus is on app development based on user feedback,” Biju said. In the subsequent phases, option of direct billing and facility for doctors to order essential drugs during emergencies are also on the horizon.

To popularise the app, IIHD plans to give additional discount to customers downloading the app. “They don’t have to wait in a queue. For them, a fast track counter will be set up at IIHD. In addition, an option will also be made available for dispatching products via courier. But for that an additional payment will have to be made,” said a SATHHES representative. According to SATHHES, app users can pay using debit or credit cards.

Started in 1996, IHDB was the idea of former SAT Hospital superintendent Dr S Hariharan. Though the drug centre limited its service to SAT patients initially, it opened its doors to the public later on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp