Capturing nature through lens

Monochrome, sepia and colour photos adorn the walls of the art gallery in Museum auditorium where Bijulal M K’s photo exhibition is taking place.

Published: 25th October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Monochrome, sepia and colour photos adorn the walls of the art gallery in Museum auditorium where Bijulal M K’s photo exhibition is taking place. The photos can be likened to paintings due to their abstractness. Nature can be seen extensively in most of the photos. “Since my childhood, I have always been fascinated by the intoxicating beauty of nature and its mysterious movements,” says Bijulal.

Even though he takes colour photos, monochrome photography excites him the most. His exhibition also features more monochrome and sepia photos than colour pictures. “We shifted from black and white to colour photos. And we see only colour photos nowadays,” said Bijulal. A black and white image which shows a wave hitting the Kovalam coast is one photograph which stands out. “The mixing of black and white sand at the coast can be seen,” says Bijulal.

A colour photo showing sunlight kissing the Nilkantha mountain peak in Badrinath, Uttarakhand,  is a favourite of Bijulal. Similarly, a photo of a bull race is another image wonderfully captured by the photographer. “The finishing point of the race is captured in the frame. I wasn’t sure if I would get the light needed to get a proper image at the time,” he says. Bijulal believes that certain photos are a gift from God, which are beyond the skills and scope of the equipment and the photographer.

Bijulal has been into photography for the past 30 years. Presently working at KSEB, he follows his passion during his spare time. K Gabriel and Pradeep V, friends of Bijulal, who are also photographers accompany him on  long trips. “Even if we travel to the same place, our perspectives differ and is reflected in the photos,” says Bijulal, who has won the Kerala State Photography award (2016) and Green photographer award (2018). He always believes that patience and observation are two qualities required for good photography.

