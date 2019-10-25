Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Palette of memories

A series of exhibitions brings together the works of 80 artists to commemorate Kochi’s popular art writer Manoj Nair

Published: 25th October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose Joy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Everyone nurtures dreams for the future. Sometimes, people’s aspirations are taken up by others in their absence. This is what curator couple Geetha and Sathya Sai chose to do after the untimely demise of their friend Manoj Nair, a popular art writer and critic who was also the editorial director of the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2018.

“Manoj had always shared this idea of putting together a large-scale show featuring many artists. He even had a few name suggestions for the show including the one we’ve currently used. As he was a friend who was involved in curating shows at our gallery, we decided to do one such showcase as a tribute to him,” says Geetha, about Between The Lines, a series of exhibitions spread over four months featuring over 80 painters, photographers, sculptors and performing artistes.The blueprint for the event reveals a three ‘wave’ schedule, with the last one running till January 31, 2020.

Gathering the tribe
Curating such a long list of creative people is no menial job. If anything made it easier, it was the strong familiarity that Manoj enjoyed in the art circles. “Along with the list of names that he had curated, we added a few more people onto our roster after conversations with his friends. Since we’re doing this as a series, we can add more names in later stages,” informs the gallerist. Besides popular names from the Indian circles like Vivek Vilasini and Zakkir Hussain, the lineup also has painters from across the globe such as Aditi Lago (Spain) and Gabriela Garcia-Luna (Canada). Many of the displays also have a strong influence from Manoj himself like in the work of Australia-based Marnie Dean whose painting
has the critic’s inputs and also one by John Xaviers,which has Manoj as the protagonist in the backdrop of Kerala floods.

Diverse memoir
The exhibition’s initial stage will feature paintings, photographs and a sculpture by 30 professionals. Besides acrylic, mediums like pastel, charcoal, pencil, watercolour and oil also find a place in the works currently put up in the halls. The last leg will also have performances including mimes by Bilas Nair and Manu V R and a music showcase for which artistes are still being curated.“Since Manoj has worked in places including London and Delhi, we wish for Between the Lines to be a travelling show, if we can source help for the same. We’re also considering  a series of talks involving writers,” informs Geetha. First wave of exhibitions till November 16. At Gallery 27, Mattancherry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp