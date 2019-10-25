Radiotherapy Department in all MCs to be renamed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Radiotherapy in all medical colleges in the state will be renamed Department of Radiation Oncology.

The name change is in accordance with the notification issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) last April. As per the notification, MCI had amended the Postgraduate Medical Education (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 and the nomenclature of MD(Radio-Therapy) was changed to MD (Radiation Oncology). Based on the same, the Director of Medical Education wrote to Health Department and the change was made.

Why name change

The change of name to Department of Radiation Oncology is in accordance with the notification issued by MCI last April