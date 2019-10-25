Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vavvamoola says no to firecrackers, all for the birds

This noble gesture began three years ago, after Neerthadakam, an initiative to protect native and migratory birds, carried out awareness programmes in the area.

Published: 25th October 2019

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepavali is around the corner but residents of Vavvamoola in Vellayani, are not keen on bursting firecrackers, which predominantly marks the celebration. This is for the winged creatures. “As I stay near the lake, I’ve sighted various species of birds, including migratory ones. But I had noticed that there was a decline in their number during this time as they’re disturbed by the loud noises of firecrackers. Now, we don’t burst firecrackers during Deepavali,” said JT Joly, a resident. Her family stand by the same.

This noble gesture began three years ago, after Neerthadakam, an initiative to protect native and migratory birds, carried out awareness programmes in the area. “I’d heard that the residents of Koothankulam, a village in Tirunelveli, avoid bursting firecrackers during festivals and loudspeakers in places of worship, out of concern for the birds in their village, which has a bird sanctuary. We wanted to replicate the same in Vavvamoola and spread awareness about the effect of loud noises on birds,” said Kiran A J, director of Neerthadakam, who is also a passionate birder. He cited a similar gesture by the residents of Perambur in Nagapattinam.

Vavvamoola residents have banned the use of firecrackers during weddings and other temple festivals.
“Earlier, people would burst firecrackers near the lake scaring the birds who nest in the region. Beer bottles were discarded near the lake. The place was also unsafe for women. But the scenario has changed now,” said Lincy Vijayan, a mathematics graduate from University College, Thiruvananthapuram. To save the winged creatures, Lincy and her family avoid bursting firecrackers during festivals and this Diwali too, they plan to follow the practice.

A HAVEN
Vellayani lake and its surrounding wetlands are home to several species of birds which include lesser whistling duck, blue rock pigeon, Asian koel, Indian cuckoo, white-breasted water hen, great cormorant, painted stork, Indian pond heron, cattle egret, pacific golden plover, common sandpiper, greater spotted eagle, brahminy kite, barn owl, small bee-eater, lesser pied kingfisher, amur falcon and rose-ringed parakeet

