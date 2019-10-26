Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Efficiency of youth can be used for betterment’

Contesting from Vattiyoorkavu as the CPM candidate, city Mayor V K Prasanth has registered an emphatic win with a margin of more than 14,000 votes.

Mayor V K Prasanth in his office at the city corporation for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypolls

Mayor V K Prasanth in his office at the city corporation for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu assembly bypolls. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Gopika I S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contesting from Vattiyoorkavu as the CPM candidate, city Mayor VK Prasanth has registered an emphatic win with a margin of more than 14,000 votes. A day after his victory, Prasanth talks to Gopika I S about his plans for the constituency, development initiatives and the strenuous fight. The young MLA says he would focus on youth-centric initiatives in the assembly segment. 

Q. With one-and-a-half years ahead, what are your plans for Vattiyoorkavu?
A. Bad roads are the primary concern for the constituency. It is time-consuming work, but we will begin repair works as soon as possible. I must undertake the duties of an MLA as usual. Something different that I have in mind is forming a group of youngsters in Vattiyoorkavu, a youth force, to work actively and address issues. The green army, under the corporation, was a success. The efficiency of the youth can be used for the betterment of the constituency which is a mix of urban and rural areas. Infrastructure development is key. 

Q. What about the future of the city corporation and continuity of initiatives?
A. The new mayor will continue the good works we have been doing. I will do everything possible as the new MLA of Vattiyoorkavu.

Q. What are the takeaways from your victory in one of the least likely constituencies?
A. Voters in the constituency cast their votes by thinking beyond caste or religion. It showed that the belief other political parties had regarding vote banks was wrong. Voters are only concerned about the efficiency of the candidate, which is encouraging. There is also a preference for young candidates. I have always maintained the fact that caste-based voting is an old-school thought and I continue to stand by the same. 

Q. Do you think the negative comments about your flood relief work by opposition parties have worked for you?

A. Definitely. Relief work was done with the sole intention of helping the flood-hit people. The negative interpretation worked negatively for them. Efforts must be taken together if they have to be fruitful. 
Instead, the opposition parties chose to pinpoint the negatives. People saw through the hypocrisy. The leaders who raised allegations were also elected representatives. They could have done the same (helping the flood-affected). The public evaluated the mockery the leaders made without doing anything themselves. This is reflected in my victory margin.

Comments

