Empowered, they enchanted the audience

Published: 26th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Health minister K K Shailaja and magician Gopinath Muthukad at the Different Art Center set up at Kazhakoottam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They came with a bag of tricks and enthralled the audience with their swift movement and crisp presentation skills. The venue was the Magic Planet in Kazhakoottam and a group of children with special needs had just enthralled the audience donning hats of magicians. 

But, it was the testimony of their parents that was the highlight of the event. Through magic, significant improvement was observed in the children’s behaviour, they said. “I hope our children’s lives become a good example for other people to follow,” said Bindu, mother of Rahul P R, one of the participants. 
 Besides the display of the Jaleo Mahal, Angelo’s artree, Beethoven bungalow, Camille cascade and wonder wings, are the venues being set up for the proposed Differently-Abled Centre, visitors including K K Shailaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, also witnessed the performances of the special children. 

A group of children performed a musical composition to welcome the visitors at Beethoven bungalow, a venue for displaying the children’s musical talents. Sreekumar R, who has been training the children, said: “We have been practising for the past one week. I feel overjoyed on seeing them perform like professional musicians.” 

Similarly, the public was engrossed in the artworks at Angelo’s artree, a venue set up by the Cochin Shipyard for the artistically talented children of Magic Planet. 

Sanal P K, a speech-impaired trainer, was in charge of teaching the students. A translator said: “Some children can draw an image when a topic is given. Others liked to see an image and draw it their way.” 
Images of nature, human faces and historical monuments such as the Red Fort were some of the images created by the children. According to Sanal, the children wanted to visualise the images in nature before drawing it on their canvases

