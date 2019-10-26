Prices dampen Diwali green cracker sale

Ramu R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high prices of green crackers and their limited supply have forced a majority of the cracker shops in the city to sell conventional ones. The Supreme Court had banned the sale of string firecrackers in 2018. Following this, green crackers which contain 30 per cent less particulate matter were launched by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSRI).

So far, only a few varieties such as flowerpot, ground spinner, twinkling star, shots and sparklers are available in the market. Sudhakar M B, a fireworks stall owner in Chalai market, said: “Due to high prices of the crackers, we sell them at a lower margin to the customers.”

According to him, the majority of people are still unaware of green crackers. “The other hindrance is the price,” said Rajesh R, a crackers shop owner.

The green crackers mainly arrive from Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. So far, only 28 companies have signed the agreement with CSRI for producing green crackers. According to R Venugopal, deputy chief controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation, head of Kerala and Lakshadweep, the 254 manufacturers who have agreed to produce green fireworks are from Sivakasi. “The fireworks manufacturers in the state have not applied for producing green crackers yet,’’ he said.

Venugopal added that all efforts have been taken to ensure a safer Diwali. “Last week, I called a meeting of the additional district magistrates of Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha and fireworks traders about the safety precautions to be followed during Diwali celebrations,” he said.