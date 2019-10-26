Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

School sasthrolsavam: Attingal wins championship

With 253 points, Attingal Government Girls HSS won the overall championship. KCTCEM HSS, Kaduvayil, secured the second place 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

K Ansalan, MLA, handing over the trophy at the valedictory ceremony of the Thiruvananthapuram revenue district-level school sasthrolsavam on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Attingal sub-district secured the first place with 929 points in the revenue district-level ‘Kerala School Sasthrolsavam’ held at New Higher Secondary School in Nellimoodu. With 832 points, Kilimanoor came second, followed by Neyyattinkara with 744 points. K Ansalan, MLA, distributed the prizes at an event held in the school on Friday.

Kilimanoor topped the science fair with 111 points, while Thiruvananthapuram North came second with 101 points. In the high school category, Kilimanoor came first and Kaniyapuram secured the second place. In the higher secondary category, Thiruvananthapuram North bagged the first place, while Kilimanoor came second.

With 253 points, Attingal Government Girls HSS won the overall championship. KCTCEM HSS, Kaduvayil, secured the second place with 228 points, followed by Kilimanoor Govt HSS with 164 points. In the vocational expo, Vattiyoorkavu GVHSS came first in the ‘Most Marketable’ category. In the ‘Most Curriculum Related’ category, Kulathoor GVHSS came first. In the ‘Most Profitable’ category, Cheriazheekkal GVHSS came first. In the ‘Most Innovative’ category, Thadikkad VHS secured first place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Two-year-old boy slips into Tamil Nadu borewell, rescue ops underway
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Gallery
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp