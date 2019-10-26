Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vattiyoorkavu result a verdict against caste-based politics: VK Prasanth MLA

Prasanth said his focus as an MLA of the ruling front would be to get maximum funds for the development of the constituency. 

Published: 26th October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala-bypolls-2019-Photos

LDF candidate from Vattiyoorkavu constituency VK Prasanth being carried on the shoulders of party cadres to AKG centre, the party's state headquarters. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection result in Vattiyoorkavu was not only a verdict against caste-based politics but also an endorsement of the development-oriented campaign of the LDF, MLA-elect VK Prasanth said here on Friday. 

At a meet-the-press programme organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust, Prasanth said attempts were made by both the UDF and the NDA to cover up the acute lack of development in the constituency by focusing on controversies. 

READ | Vattiyoorkavu no one’s Vatican, says Vellappally

Prasanth, also the Mayor of the corporation, said the enlightened voters of Vattiyoorkavu rejected caste-based politics.  “Not only did community leaders voice their support for another party, but also engaged in squad work in the constituency. They conducted meetings and reported their decisions to voters. But people’s verdict went against it. We were able to get the support of all, including a majority of the NSS members,” Prasanth said.  He added that issues raised by the NSS should be resolved at the government level. 

As an MLA, I will also take the lead in settling such issues, he said. Asked about selection of the next Mayor, Prasanth said it was for the LDF to decide. Prasanth said the LDF was successful in ensuring that all its core votes were polled.  He refused to join issue with K Muraleedharan MP who alleged that LDF had joined hands with the RSS to ensure a win in Vattiyoorkavu. 
Priorities as MLA 

Prasanth said his focus as an MLA of the ruling front would be to get maximum funds for the development of the constituency. 

He said his experience as the mayor would be of help in this regard.  He said the biggest issue in the constituency was narrow roads which were erstwhile panchayat roads. 

READ HERE | Congress-led UDF wins 3 out of 5 bypolls in Kerala, but it's advantage Left

“The city corporation had disbursed Rs 120 crore over the last four years for the development of 24 wards in the constituency. Now, the focus will be on road development,” he said. 

 The MLA-elect said the government has already sanctioned Rs 98 crore as land acquisition cost for the development of Vattiyoorkavu junction and connecting roads. 

“My immediate focus would be to fast-track that project. On a long term basis, the development of roads in areas such as Malamukal, Nettayam and Kachani will be taken up,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vattiyoorkavu VK Prasanth Kerala bypolls LDF CPM
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Two-year-old boy slips into Tamil Nadu borewell, rescue ops underway
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Gallery
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp