VK Prasanth felicitated at Corporation office

It was a grand welcome for V K Prasanth at the city corporation office here on Friday when he went to the office for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu bypolls.  

Published: 26th October 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mayor V K Prasanth looking at files on his first day back in corporation after winning Vattiyoorkavu bypoll. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a grand welcome for VK Prasanth at the city corporation office here on Friday when he went to the office for the first time after winning the Vattiyoorkavu bypolls.  

The staff and public joined hands to receive him. The event organised by KMCSU and contingent workers was inaugurated  by LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan. In his address after felicitating the mayor, he said, “Prasanth has successfully taken care of all the duties the party and people entrusted him with. This has given him social acceptance and this worked as a crucial element for his success. Now he has a bigger and different platform to work on. We have a need for better infrastructure development and all this will be areas he will work on and make a positive impact.”

K Sreekumar, health standing committee chairman, in his address said, “It was an exciting and happy victory for all of us when the mayor won the Vattiyoorkavu bypolls. This result has become a talking point across the state now.”  Prasanth thanked all voters and staff for their support and blessings. 

