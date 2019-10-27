Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Emotional farewell to Prasanth

Vattiyoorkavu MLA-elect V K Prasanth received an emotional farewell after he resigned from the post of Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor here on Saturday.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Mayor VK Prasanth

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VK Prasanth (File photo| Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vattiyoorkavu MLA-elect VK Prasanth received an emotional farewell after he resigned from the post of Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor here on Saturday.

Prasanth, who arrived at the corporation office by noon, was greeted with slogans and garlands. He first submitted his resignation and then attended a small farewell session held in the mini conference hall. He looked teary-eyed as he stepped out of the office after submitting the resignstion.

Earlier it was announced that Prasanth will submit his resignation only after the council meeting. However, following the objection from opposition councillors about the announcement not following the protocol, the meeting was cancelled and the timing of the resignation was advanced.

The farewell function saw many councillors sharing emotional anecdotes of working with the mayor for the past four years. “I am confident that the next mayor will take forward our work. I have already spoken about the plans I have for the constituency. The only unfortunate part is that I couldn’t sit for one final council meeting,” said Prasanth in his reply.

“The decision on new mayor will be made soon by the LDF convenors. There shouldn’t be any issue with the selection. I have informed the opposition leaders about my resignation over phone. Both opposition parties have supported many of our endeavours. Obviously, I am sad to leave the people I have been working with, but everything will work out,”he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VK Prasanth
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp