Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates ‘Santhwanam’ cancer care centre for destitute parents

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The intervention of Sunni Yuvajana Sangam (SYS) committee in charity activities is a model for all, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was inaugurating the care centre, Santhwanam, built by SYS near Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), for destitute patients and their bystanders, at Tagore Theatre here on Saturday. “The name Santhwanam itself gives a message of care to patients. Hope the centre lives up to its name,” said Vijayan. Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar presided over the function. “Islam teaches us to help humans who are in agony and going through a crisis,” said Kanthapuram.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said SYS deserves an applause for its rescue activities in landslide-hit Kavalappara and Puthumala in Malappuram and Wayanad respectively. He inaugurated the software of Santhwanam. UAE Consulate General Jamal Hussain Al Zaabi was the chief guest. The four-story building has been built across an area of 25,000 sqft. The centre can facilitate up to 300 patients and bystanders at a time. B Sathyan, MLA, and Mayor V K Prasanth were present.