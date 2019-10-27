Vacant mayor’s post brings foes together

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of its sitting Mayor VK Prasanth recording a thumping victory to assembly from Vattiyoorkavu, the corporation mayor’s position is up for grabs and is bringing political foes together.

The UDF-BJP combine is planning to push an independent candidate as the next Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor. The move comes at a time, when the ruling party CPM is looking for a replacement for V K Prasanth.

“We are definitely looking at such a possibility. We are discussing it with the party leaders and a final decision will be made in 3-4 days. Nothing is set on stone, but we think an independent candidate taking over the mayor’s mantle will make the council more effective. No matter what social media campaigns will have everyone believe, V K Prasanth did not reach out to all sections of the society. We need a person without any party affiliations to reach out to people and we will back them if everything works out,” said M R Gopan, BJP leader.

When asked if the ‘alliance’ planned with UDF would affect the prospects of the upcoming elections, he said “There is no alliance with the UDF. We are only backing an independent candidate. There is no question of aligning with UDF in this scenario at all.”

UDF leader Anil Kumar D confirmed that the front was looking at such a possibility. “We will back an independent candidate. It could be anyone. Only the preliminary discussions are underway. We will have more details in the coming days,” he said.

V K Prasanth, during his interaction with the press after resigning from mayor’s post, said “If the BJP and UDF can come together to select a mayor, let them do it. The people of Thiruvananthapuram will see it and it is up to them.”