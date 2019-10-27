Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Varnolsavam’ brings together talents galore from across Capital

The festival, in which nearly 1,000 children are competing, will conclude on Monday

Published: 27th October 2019 06:50 AM

A contestant at Varnolsavam childrens arts festival gets finishing touch done ahead of her dance performance at Model LPS, Thycaud, on Saturday| Vincent Pulickal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 1,000 children from various schools in the district are competing under various categories at the ongoing ‘Varnolsavam’ arts fete being organised by the Thiruvananthapuram District Child Welfare Council in the run up to the Children’s Day celebrations next month.

As part of the festival, competitions in creative writing, mohiniyattam, folk dance, group song and patriotic songs were held on Saturday. The festival, which began on Friday will conclude on Monday.

Creative writing

In the story writing competition held at Government Model LPS Thycaud, Monsy of LP School, Uzhamalaykkal won the first prize. The second and third prizes were won by Uma S of Govt LPS, Cotton Hill and Fais Faisy of Govt Model LPS, Thycaud respectively.

In the UP section, winners of the first three prizes in the story writing competition were: Amareesh M K, Govt UPS, Nemom; Ashwin L B Lal of Govt BHSS, Thycaud and Neha Sarah Mathew of Carmel School, Peyad. The first prize winner in the story writing competition in the high school category was Arya Madhu of Dr Ambedkar Vidyaniketan. Ann Nitha Babu and Harichandana A N - both from Holy Angels School - won the second and third prizes respectively.

The winners in the higher secondary category were: Ganga Ajith M of GVHSS, Manacaud (first prize) and Nandana B C of Sreechitra, Kunnathukal (second prize).
In the poetry writing competition, the winners in the UP section were: Fisa Parveen, Nirmala Bhavan School (first) and, Sneha S of Amrita Vidyalaya (second prize).

Mohiniyattam winners

In the mohiniyattam competition, the winners were: Jewel Maria Abraham, St Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal (first prize; LP section); Adhi Lakshmi of GHSS, Palayamkunnu (first prize; UP section). The second and third prizes in UP section were won by Vaiga Mohandas of KV, Pangode and P N Devananda of Good Shepherd School, Akkulam.

In the High School section, the first prize was won by Sai Krishna of St Mary’s Pattom. The second and third prizes were won by Diya Deepak of Sarawathi Vidyalaya and Diya N Raj of St Mary’s Pattom.

Folk dance

The folk dance competition was the crowd puller among Saturday’s events with students enthralling the audience with their electrifying performance.
In the UP section, the first and second prizes were won by P N Devananda of Good Shepherd School and Avanthika S Dev of Dr GR Public School.
In the Higher Secondary section, Gouri Sunil of GMHSS, Varkala bagged the first prize. The second and third prizes were won by Abhirami R of Saraswathi Vidyalaya and Anjana Biju M of Holy Angels respectively.

Today’s Events
Venue: Child Welfare Council Hall
8 am - Violin
Venue: Model LPS, Thycaud
9 am - Classical Music; Bharatanatyam, Malayalam recitation, English recitation
3.30 pm - Light music
Venue: BEd College, Thycaud
9.30 am - Mono Act
10 am - Quiz
3.30 pm - Tableau

