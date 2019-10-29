Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karamana deaths: Mystery deepens; more allegations levelled against ex-caretaker

The mystery surrounding the deaths of seven family members at Karamana is deepening with each passing day. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 07:00 AM

The residence of Kulathara Koodathil family in Karamana where seven suspicious deaths have occurred | Vincent Pulickal

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The mystery surrounding the deaths of seven family members at Karamana is deepening with each passing day. Fresh allegations are coming up against Raveendran Nair, the former caretaker and the prime suspect, in connection with the death of Jayamadhavan Nair. 

According to neighbours and relatives, Jayamadhavan’s body was not brought back to his residence ‘Umamandiram’ from the hospital after postmortem examination for relatives to pay homage. Instead, it was taken directly to Santhikavadam for cremation.

“When Jayamadhavan collapsed, Raveendran was present at the residence and had taken Jayamadhavan to the hospital in an autorickshaw. However, Jayamadhavan could not be saved. Later, an autopsy was conducted after relatives raised suspicion over his death. Following this, the body was directly taken to Santhikavadam, which was suspicious,” said a neighbour. 

The deceased’s relatives had alleged Raveendran might have harmed him eyeing the family’s property which was worth Rs 30 crore and solely owned by the deceased. The Karamana police registered an FIR based on a complaint by Prasannakumari, a relative of the deceased, and a property grabbing case was registered against Raveendran. However, the police did not investigate the mystery surrounding Jayamadhavan’s death. 

Later, the case was handed over to the District Crime Branch following the relatives’ complaint to the DGP. The incident came to the light after the agency decided to dispose of the pending cases. The case assumed significance as it was similar to the sensational Koodathayi multiple murder.

Karamana deaths
Comments

