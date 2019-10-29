Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pets go nuts with firecrackers

Sylvia Francis reunited with Sparky after 20 hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sometime after 8pm on Sunday when Sylvia Francis reached home, Sparky was nowhere to be seen. She was greeted by her two dogs, Sparky’s siblings. A search party went around, hunting every nook and cranny but to no avail. The raucous noise during the Diwali celebrations had inflicted enough trauma that she jumped the fence and ran away.

A frantic Sylvia went about searching for her canine friend on Monday too. She would later come to know that Sparky was rescued by a good samaritan who took her home, fed her and later alerted the animal welfare organisation, ‘People for Animals’.

Sparky went missing around 6.30pm. Some 20 hours later and after many parties went searching for her, she got back home. The story of Sylvia and Sparky ended on a good note, but it doesn’t always.

“Diwali has always been a time when pets run away from homes, unable to bear the trauma inflicted on by the noise. What one can always do is keep your pets indoors during Diwali,” says Maria Jacob, trustee, People for Animals (PFA), Thiruvananthapuram chapter. 

A distraught Slyvia had earlier said how she had kept Sparky indoors on the eve of Diwali and was also planning to do the same on the Diwali night as well, but the bursting of crackers began earlier than they expected, at a time they had left for a prayer meeting. Five years ago, Sparky along with her two siblings was rescued from the streets, where they were found abandoned in a plastic bag. Sylvia, who could not contain her joy after getting back her dog said Sparky was all excited to be back home and so were the siblings Blondie and Blacky. 

The PFA rescued three dogs this Diwali. One of the dogs which were rescued and recuperating ran away yet again after it could not bear the noise of the crackers.

