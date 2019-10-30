Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cash crunch hits supply of haemophilia drug

Baxter India Private Ltd, the distributors of anti-haemophilic factor vials in the state, cites technicalities for scarcity

Published: 30th October 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

pills, tablets, medicines

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Scarcity of anti-haemophilic factor (AHF) vials in the state has put haemophilia patients in dire straits. While pharmaceutical company Baxter India Private Ltd, the sole distributors of AHF vials in the state, cites technicalities for the scarcity, insiders said mounting dues that the state government owes to it have forced them to slow-pedal distribution. AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting.

“Scarcity is mostly in the northern parts of the state. In Palakkad and Kozhikode, it is more severe. The department doubts that they had deliberately put the brakes on supply as a pressurising tactic to persuade the government to clear the dues to the tune of `26 crore,” said a Health Department officer.

At the same time, the officer alleged that the Finance Department would have to be blamed for the impasse as it was delaying the release of funds from the treasury. “The problem of mounting dues is there. When we approach the authorities they said the cash strapped government is facing the problem of mobilising funds. But the scarcity of AHF vials had nothing to do with it,” a representative of Baxter India told TNIE.
The representative further added, “The crisis has not gripped the state as a whole. Scarcity has been reported from northern districts especially Kozhikode, Palakkad and Malappuram. It will get resolved within a week.”

According to the company, the vials come to the state from Delhi and due to Diwali, the movement of goods is at a snail’s pace. In a day or two, it will regain normalcy and the vials will arrive at Trivandrum, Cochin and Calicut airports.

Meanwhile, Haemophilia Federation of India’s national executive member E Raghunandan told TNIE that the state government should initiate steps to ensure the steady supply of AHF vials as the absence of the same might brings hardship to patients.

“Suppose a patient experiences a bleeding episode due to an injury or a surgical procedure and has not enough AHF, the patient might bleed and it could damage their muscles and joints. This might result in disability. Thus, ensuring the ready availability of medicines is paramount,” said Raghunandan.
However, there is no clarity in continuing financial assistance to haemophilia patients who are currently availing the benefits of Karunya Benevolent Fund Scheme.The beneficiaries point out that once KBFS gets fully wound up on March 31, 2020, they are staring at a bleak future.

What is AHF?
AHF injection is used to treat and prevent serious bleeding in patients who don’t have enough AHF, a protein that is produced naturally in the body and helps in clotting

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp