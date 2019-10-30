Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Once an underage mother, and now single, Kerala woman fights stigma to bring up two kids

At 15, Ajitha D became a mother. Soon, a single mother after the man ditched her. An underage mother, she faced the scorn of her own people. This is her story...

Published: 30th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 08:01 PM

Ajitha D with her younger daughter outside the thatched shed where they live. Her older daughter lives in a hostel in Njaraneeli to complete her education. They sleep along with pets in the shelter | Vincent Pulickal

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ajitha D was 14 when she eloped from her home in Kallar tribal settlement with an outsider. At 15, she became a mother. Soon, a single mother after the man ditched her. An underage mother, she faced the scorn of her own people before she was again trapped with the promises of a better future. Now, homeless and a single mother of two girls, the 29-year-old is struggling to make ends meet.

While equally blaming her own lack of forethought in the past, she points out that if she had education and awareness, her life would have been different. For many in the settlement, especially those living closer to the forest, the highest education is Class 10.

“My older daughter is now doing her school education by staying at a hostel in Njaraneeli. If I could bear to send my younger one, who is barely seven, I would have. I want them to have the education I did not get. Sending them to school regularly from the settlement would be difficult especially given the animal attacks,” said Ajitha.

She is unsure of being able to continue her older daughter’s education. While she is good in studies, admission to Class XI won’t be easy and even then she will have to find money to do so.

Her mother and brother live separately. And she lives in a thatched shelter, with walls made of sarees tied around the shed. The pet dogs which also help keep smaller wild animals away also sleep near them inside the shed.

“Living without any protection or raising girls here without any support is difficult. Alcohol is a major issue and almost all men in the settlement are alcoholic, thereby putting a question on the safety and security of leading a lonely life here. A few marriages alliances have come now but I am hesitant. One thing I know is that the union will be legal if it happens,” she said.

She laments her lack of understanding of legal requirements at the age of 14.

“Back then I went with the man trusting him and did not know the legal side. After being exploited twice and left behind with no child support or any assistance, I understand the importance of legally marrying. There are girls in the settlement who still fall prey to such advances. A few of them are married and living well, in cases where they eloped but there are a few like me who were cheated. I tell my story to all the girls in the settlement and on the need to focus on education. I teach my kids the same.The stigma I faced from my people was harsh, and the unforgiving scorn continues,” says Ajitha.

