Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

2 Kerala startup mission-mentored companies bag coveted laurels 

Two startups mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have bagged coveted achievements in separate events, demonstrating the strength of the ecosystem prevailing in the state.   

Published: 31st October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two startups mentored by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have bagged coveted achievements in separate events, demonstrating the strength of the ecosystem prevailing in the state.   

While bio-sensing technology provider ‘Codeofduty Innovations’ emerged winner at the All India Hackfury2 hackathon organised by Intel in association with online coding platform HackerEarth, agri startup Farmers Fresh Zone made it to the finals of the UNO SEED Low Carbon Awards 2019.
Codeofduty Innovations has developed a technology called Elixir, which is a prototype band that can be worn on the wrist. The band is connected to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform wirelessly where one can start training different hand gestures. Once the training is done, the band will start detecting these pre-trained gestures.

Farmers Fresh Zone was one among the 24 global startups and one of the four Indian ventures that entered the finals.

The SEED Awards for Entrepreneurship in Sustainable Development is an annual feature designed to identify the most innovative and promising locally-led start-up eco-inclusive enterprises in developing and emerging economies. 

Team Elixir bagged the first prize pipping 50 teams that were shortlisted from around 5,000 registrations. Out of the 50 startups, 16 were shortlisted for an onsite contest at IISC Bangalore on October 21. The 16 finalists included teams from IITs and startup companies.

The winners were selected by a jury that comprised experts from companies, including Amazon, Salesforce, Intel, CSIR and TCS.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi pollution: Air quality index crosses 500, remains in "severe" category
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Gallery
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp