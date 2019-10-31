Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AYUSH sector is on the path of development

Health Minister K K Shailaja had said that a slew of projects will give fillip to state’s AYUSH sector.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala health minister, K K shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja had said that a slew of projects will give fillip to state’s AYUSH sector. According to the minister, the proposed International Research Institute of Ayurveda will not only strengthen ayurveda sector but will also help to widen its research activities. The minister said this while giving away the awards for the Best Ayurveda Doctors 2018-19 during a function at Hotel Mascot, here on Wednesday. 

“The AYUSH Conclave that was convened in February helped widen ayurveda’s scientific base and present the same before the world. Some foreign countries have already approached the state showing interest in its AYUSH sector,” said Shailaja. 

The minister further added that as the state was fast becoming a diabetic capital, the government on November 5 will launch an Aardram Jankeeya Campaign to make the people aware of lifestyle diseases and the need to take up healthy food habits. During the function, the awards were presented to Dr K V Ramankutty, Dr M R Vasudevan Namboothiri, Dr Priya Devadutt, Dr Roshini Anirudhan, Dr Prakash Mangalassery, and Dr Sharmadkhan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AYUSH KK Shailaja
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru aims to master ancient Kannada
Cast Away: Man survived in deep sea on just salt water for 28 days
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp