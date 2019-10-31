Govt’s ambitious move to ensure fitness of school students shelved

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s assurances that the state government would take steps to boost physical fitness among school students and enhance efforts to promote participation of school-children in physical activity and sports, nothing has happened on the ground. 

As a result, a major chunk of schools have cancelled physical education (PE) period from their school timetable and have scheduled other subjects instead. 

During the V S Achuthanandan-led LDF government, a comprehensive project titled  Total Physical Fitness Programme (TPFP) for school students was launched in 2008. However, that project hit a deadend due to bureaucratic apathy in its implementation at schools. When Pinarayi Vijayan assumed office in 2016, he had promised to re-launch the programme. But those efforts also failed midway and the website developed for the purpose, www.tpfp.org remains incomplete. 

The fitness testing programme was to be implemented through the three-tier system of local self-government with the help of education, health and sports departments. The programme aimed to assess the health-related physical fitness of all school-going children which included state schools, CBSE, ICSE, KV and Navodaya Vidyalayas.  

According to A Musthafa, state secretary, Physical Education Teachers Organisation, the initial tests carried out by TPFP in 2008, among school students, had revealed that a startling 85 per cent of them were unfit and vulnerable to lifestyle ailments later on in their lives. He rues the ambitious project was shelved without even recommending remedial measures on the findings. “At present, many physical education classes in the school time table have been converted to ‘common period’ and physical education teachers have been rendered jobless. Of the 5,200 schools in the state, 2,500 schools do not have any physical education teachers. Then how will the physical fitness of children improve?” he asked. 

The aforementioned fitness test was conducted jointly by education, sports and health departments. Interestingly, the State Education Department has been distributing theory books on physical education to improve physical fitness. “It is an irony that students study physical education through books,” said Musthafa. Textbooks have been issued to include physical education as part of the school curriculum. 
Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, general education secretary, admitted to TNIE that there was a dearth of physical education instructors in the schools in the state. 

“Many schools don’t have PE instructors. So the government is planning to take students of those schools to ones which have sufficient strength for physical training. I will also look into the complaints of cancelling PE classes during school hours,” he said.

