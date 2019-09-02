Lack of hygiene at relief camp worries officials

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Spit stains on the verandah, foul smell emanating from toilets and unhygienic surroundings can be witnessed at the relief camp in Government UP School, Valiyathura. Lack of hygiene and poor living conditions make inmates susceptible to various diseases.

Though the health wing, city corporation and Fort Taluk hospital continue to maintain cleanliness in the camp, it continues to remain unhygienic due to crowding. The facility now accommodates more people than its capacity. It has 300 inmates from 120 families. One of the classrooms used as a camp is congested with members from 55 families. “We do not have space here to change our clothes or dispose of sanitary napkins. Our daughters stay at a relative’s house,” said Jessintha, an inmate.

Around 65 children study at the school and the recent outbreak of chickenpox in the camp had caused panic among parents. According to an official with the Health Department, reports regarding the congested place, improper facilities and disease vulnerability were submitted to the city corporation, district administration and village office. “Yet, none of the authorities concerned took an initiative,” said a health official.

Unhygienic health habits can pose serious threats to schoolchildren. Children at the Anganwadi functioning at the school are more vulnerable to diseases. The relief camp and Anganwadi are separated by just a board.

Meanwhile, officials stress the need for behavioural changes among the inmates. They were provided with dustbins and bio-toilets but the facilities remain unused. “The inmates do not follow any hygiene. We have asked them to drink boiled water but they refuse to listen,” said the official.

Further, alcohol consumption and drug abuse by the inmates pose another serious issue. “At a tender age, children look up to elders and they are vulnerable to bad habits. Thus, such practices must be stopped and the government should bring in efforts to provide the inmates with proper shelters,” said the official.

