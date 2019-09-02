Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mankayam ecotourism site to reopen today, residents overjoyed

The Mankayam waterfalls, which had remained closed for 10 months following a tussle, will reopen today 

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:49 AM

The Mankayam waterfalls

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ecotourism site at Mankayam will be reopened on Monday after a 10-month-long tussle between the Vana Samrakshana Samithi(VSS) and a few local residents. On August 23, T’Puram Express reported about the closed tourist destination which used to garner good revenue for the Forest Department.

“We’re happy about the reopening of the Mankayam waterfalls. We were undergoing severe poverty for the past few months with no employment opportunities in the region,” said Shibu Mankayam, a member of Mankayam VSS.

The eco-tourism activities were stopped after the death of a tourist in October 2018, after which an action council was formed under the ward councillor. According to the council, VSS members in the Mankayam unit were asked to obtain appropriate training for emergencies. Also, the VSS members at Idinjar were asked to be involved in the activities at Mankayam. But VSS members of Mankayam were not ready to include Idinjar members as they themselves did not have sufficient job opportunities. The issue worsened when a few anti-social elements threatened the officers on duty at the ecotourism ticket counter.

“The eco-tourism site will be opened at Mankayam Monday onwards. The VSS members of Idinjar will be provided jobs when we add more personnel to the ecotourism activities here,” said T Ratheesh, Palode forest range officer. However, members of Idinjar VSS said no meeting was held to solve the tussle.

Nature lovers and adventure junkies
Mankayam is a favourite spot for both nature and adventure tourists. Trekking is another option.
According to sources, as much as C4.5 lakh is generated from ecotourism activities here every year. During the holiday season, the department gets revenue of over C50,000 per month.

