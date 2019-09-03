Trivandrum Police department’s new centre to cope with stress bears results

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department’s efforts to alleviate the stress level of its officers by setting up a psychological counselling centre in Thiruvananthapuram has borne results. In the last two years, 1,800 people, including officers and their family members, have made use of the facility.

The centre was launched as part of the project titled ‘Help and Assistance to Combat Stress’ (HATS) among police officers. The project envisages providing remedial measures to the officers who are stressed. Dr Deepak S, who is the psychologist at the Thiruvananthapuram centre, said the family members are also being given anti-stress counselling and, if needed, therapy as family-related issues are the main reason for stress among officers.

“Our first step is to identify the reasons for stress. It’s from there we start our stress-addressing mechanism. If family issues are the reason for stress, then the members are called in. In most of the cases, stress is reduced in two or three sessions,” Deepak said. To counter stress, relaxation therapy and counselling are given.

However, a majority of police officers still have an aversion to undergo the procedure, he felt. “Some of them are concerned about what the society will think if they get to know that these officers are taking measures to enhance their mental health,” he said. A senior cop confirmed this apprehension to Express and said officers above the rank of inspectors are more wary of this. To make such officers feel at ease, it has been decided not to store any personal details of those who approach the facility.

Deepak said securing the privacy of the officers undergoing the programme has been paramount as envisaged by State Police Chief Loknath Behera. This approach has made people more at ease, said an officer.

Stress leads to various ailments

Deepak has a warning for those who shy away from addressing their stress-related issues. “Everything starts with stress,” he said. “Stress, if untreated, leads to depression and ultimately brings in suicidal tendencies. If it’s addressed in the beginning, it can be easily managed,” he said. Stress also increases blood pressure and other health complications, he warned.Interestingly, the police officers who mostly approach the facility have been stressed by their family issues rather than job-related pressures.“The stress created by family issues can affect work efficiency. To address this issue, the cops and their family members need to undergo the counselling programme,” said a police source.

In cases related to job pressure, the general woes are related to time management. Harassment meted out to juniors by senior officers also contributes to the scenario. Once such matters are noticed, the psychologist himself will convey the matter to the competent authorities and the issues are resolved. Deepak said like male officers, women also are facing stress-related problems.

“Finding the reason for stress is important. At times, people who don’t have much writing skills are given the job of writers. Because of their limitation, they will find the job stressful and their condition will deteriorate. If they are relocated to some other work which they are comfortable with, that will bring down their stress levels,” Deepak said. Noticing the importance of the project, Behera has directed the officers to grant leave to those who want to attend the counselling sessions. “He understands the seriousness of the issue,” Deepak added. Thiruvananthapuram centre functions at SAP Camp and can be contacted on 9495363896.

Centres in all districts

Sensing that the project has been a runaway hit, the police department is mulling over starting similar centres in all districts. The district chiefs have been issued a directive in this regard.