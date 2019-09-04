Fruit and vegetable sale to be held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agriculture Department has organised a sale of fruits and vegetables at 2,000 outlets as part of Onam. The sale will be held from September 7-11. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the sales at 5.30 pm on September 6 at Palayam Horticorp outlet in the presence of Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The outlets are jointly set by the Agriculture Department, Horticorp, Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) and Kudumbashree. As many as 1,350 outlets are organised by Krishibhavan, 500 by Horticorp, 150 by VFPCK. Weekly markets, eco-shops, A-grade clusters and block-level federated organisations are involved in the sale.