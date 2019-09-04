Handlooms fail to sound during Onam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entrance of Balaramapuram weaving village sports rows of shops hosting trendy collections of handloom and power loom fabrics. However, as one proceeds further to the weaving shacks, a desolate sight welcomes them.

The sound of looms is fading day by day in the village. Though there were 2,000 traditional handlooms functioning six decades ago in the village, only two remain, while the rest are shuttle looms. Around 750 families in the village depend on traditional handlooms for their livelihood.

Weavers in the village earn less than Rs 300 per day. “A family can survive without debt only if both, the husband and wife earn. We struggle to meet daily expenses and education of our children,” said Mohanan J, who has been weaving for 52 years.

“I have been solely trained in this profession and can’t afford to leave it,” he said.

According to Rajan Ayyappan, a handloom weaver, poverty in the handloom sector is not new. “We have been facing the same situation for years. The advent of technology has affected the traditional looms drastically,” said Rajan.

Regardless, the village is set to welcome Onam. Sarees ranging from Rs 300 to over 2 lakh and dhotis priced above Rs 600 are available in the shops here. “The Onam sale began last week. With this month, we expect more customers,” said Sunil Kumar. He owns a handloom shop in the weaving village.