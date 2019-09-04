Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Oommen Chandy comes out sharply at government’s ineptitude

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that the ruling LDF government has destroyed the hopes of the public.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that the ruling LDF government has destroyed the hopes of the public. The callous attitude of the government has led to its failure in providing relief to the victims of the flood, he said.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the day and night agitation organised by the UDF in front of the secretariat, protesting the government’s ineptitude, the allegations faced by state Public Service Commission and the failure to allocate relief to the flood-affected.

According to official data nearly 2 lakh families have been taken refugee in flood relief camps, he said. But the government figures released recently claim the number is only 40,000.
The emergency relief aid of `10,000 is provided to those in camps and the senior Congress leader called upon the Chief Minister to provide a proper answer as to why the remaining are not being aided even after the required funds were deposited in the treasury. He also said that the central assistance to the disaster has not yet been announced.

“A thorough investigation into the PSC examination issue is needed,” Chandy said. He asked why the government is shying away from CBI investigating the matter, and demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

“Cancelling the entire PSC list over two SFI leaders getting caught is unacceptable,” Chandy said, pointing out that the others who cleared the exam should not be deprived.
UDF district convener Solomon Alex presided over the meeting. Shashi Tharoor, MP, M M Hassan, sThampanoor Ravi, Beemapally Rasheed and G Devarajan were the key speakers.

