Peppara on red alert; dam likely to be opened 

The shutters of Peppara dam are likely to be opened on Wednesday. The red alert issued on Monday stands as the water level in Peppara touched 107.39 as of Tuesday night. 

Published: 04th September 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The shutters of Peppara dam are likely to be opened on Wednesday. The red alert issued on Monday stands as the water level in Peppara touched 107.39 as of Tuesday night. 

The absence of rain in the catchment area of the dam and twenty four hour power generation has kept the water level in check. If the shutters are opened here, it will be two shutters up to five centimetres according to officials.

“There is only a slight increase in the water level as of now. Every two hours, we see an increase of water level up to 1 cm. If rain does not intensify and the water level remains down, we need not open the shutters. We will open it only in the morning. If at all we need further discharge of water, we will get in touch with disaster management authority before doing it,” said a Kerala Water Authority official.

The water level in the dam was 107.25 on Monday night. The permitted water level at the dam is 107.5m. The district administration has issued warning to people living on the banks of Karamana river as there will be a rise in water level in the river should the dam be opened. 

