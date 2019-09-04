Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Training to bring in hygienic practices in food industry

Those into food business in the district are undergoing certification programme on hygiene and manufacturing practices under FSSAI

Published: 04th September 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Food industry, food processing

Express Illustration

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Good hygiene practices are soon going to be the order of the day in food industry. Those into food business in the district are undergoing training on good hygiene and manufacturing practices under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme. 

According to the Food Safety Department (FSD), the programme is being provided in a phased manner and is implemented in association with the district units of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, Bakers Association Kerala and others. While the training for hotels and restaurants is underway, those for the bakery owners will kick start on Thursday. 

“The FoSTaC training programme is mandated by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). The main aim is to raise the bar of food safety. Under this, the food business operators will be made aware of Food Safety and Standards Act, Rules and Regulation,” said an officer of the FSD. 
According to the officer, it is mandatory for the food business operators to participate in the training programme and clear the exam. “We were informed that attending the FoSTaC is essential for obtaining or renewing licence. Thus we informed our 2,200 members on attending the same. So far we have attended three classes,” said B Vijayakumar, district secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. 
Noushad, district general secretary of Bakers Association Kerala, said a total of 700 
bakers will attend the FoSTaC programme on Thursday.  

FSD officers said as the maximum intake capacity per class has been fixed at 40 to 45, it might take 15 to 16 classes to complete the FoSTaC training for bakery owners. 
Alex K Isaac, Assistant Food Safety Commissioner Thiruvananthapuram, said FSSAI recommends that all licenced food businesses must have at least one trained and certified food safety supervisor on every food business premises. Based on this criteria the training programme is progressing well in various parts of the state, he said. 

According to him, while the training manuals are based on general hygiene or manufacturing practices as detailed under schedule 4 of FSS Regulation, the attendees will also be trained in the use of edible oil, fat, health supplement, and others. The programme also lays special focus on eliminating transfat from food items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp