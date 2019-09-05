Chennithala asks CM to allow CAG audit of KIIFB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan lodging his strong protest over not allowing an audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General(CAG) of KIIFB accounts.

He said that as per the KIIFB law of 1999, the CAG was given permission to audit KIIFB accounts under Rule 16(6). However, the Left government which came to power in 2016 removed the permission through an amendment.

Chennithala said that the state government had ignored several CAG requests to audit KIIFB accounts. He said that the CAG request to audit vindicated the opposition’s demand that the activities of KIIFB should be transparent and come under the purview of the state legislative assembly.

Chennithala said that the state government corpus fund was the guarantee for all the loans taken by KIIFB.