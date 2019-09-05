Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Handloom markets witness a huge Onam rush

With just a few days left for the festival, T’Puram Express takes a look at the textile market

Published: 05th September 2019

With Onam around the corner, a wide range of traditional wear is on offer in the market  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unlike last year when textile markets faced a slump after the flood wrecked havoc with the economy and shattered lives, this year, the festival market is witnessing momentum with people turning up in hordes to splurge. With Onam shy of six days, the city is steeped in festive fervour.

“Unlike last year, footfalls have increased. People are spending a large amount of money and this has infused a sense of confidence in the market. Sales have spiked and there is hope of earning good revenue this Onam season,” said Satheesh Kumar, depot manager, Hantex.

In their newly opened showroom, sales have perked up with the huge collection of handloom clothing materials such as Kerala sarees and dhotis.

As much as the golden zari work is a favourite, people have begun to fancy the silver zari.  New entrant tissue sarees have also garnered much interest. “Tissue sarees are flying off the rack and now we have just one left,” says Bindu, an employee with Hantex.

Handloom saree and dhoti materials are being sourced from various weavers across the state. On average, the price starts from Rs 1,000 for handloom cloth materials. “Now, even men come with their shirts to choose the right shade of dhoti,” says Shibu S L, manager, Hanveev.

“We are also seeing bulk purchases, with many buying traditional Onam wear to donate it to the flood-affected. Along with the older generation, the younger generation is also keen on buying the traditional wear. So we are having brisk business,” said a retailer.

