PSC exam fraud: Police recover sim cards

Meanwhile, it is said that the investigation team is also looking into the role of the invigilators and question-setters.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crime Branch officers probing the PSC exam fraud case involving SFI leaders of University College have recovered some electronic proof, including SIM cards, from the house of Gokul, a Civil Police Officer, attached to the Special Armed Police camp here. The CB sources said the gadgets thus recovered would be subjected to forensic examination.

According to the CB, while questioning Gokul, he acknowledged his involvement in the crime and stated that he along with Safir had sent the answers as SMS to the mobile phones of the accused from Government Sanskrit College, Palayam. He also added that he got the question paper of the Civil Police Constable exam from the University College itself as a man appointed by Pranav, another accused, handed over the same to him.

Earlier, the investigation team said that Gokul along with Safir sent the answers as SMS to the mobile phones of the accused. “The phones were kept outside the exam halls with their Bluetooth devices switched on. The Bluetooth devices were paired with the smartphones worn by the accused, who were writing the exam,” said a Crime Branch officer.

