Sree Narayana Award for K Prasobhan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan presented the first Sree Narayana international award to K Prasobhan, at a function held at the Press Club here on Wednesday. The award, instituted by the Sree Narayana International Study Centre, comprises a citation and a purse of `1 lakh. The award was given for works promoting Sree Narayana literature.

Presenting the award, the minister said the state government has taken steps to promote the teachings of Guru and his books through social media. Guru was one of the most discussed renaissance leaders, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the event.