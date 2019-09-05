Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This online store sells flowers for your pookkalam

Learning from this experience, his online flower market, in which he introduced a 10-day flower package, began functioning last year in Kochi.

Sarath S Kurup, founder of online flower portal, Flowerkart

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Of the several elements that represent Onam, the most important one is pookkalam -- a flower arrangement made at the doorstep of every house. But gone are those days when people would venture into their own gardens or stroll through their neighbourhood to pluck flowers.

As joint families gave way to nuclear families, the style of living of Malayalees also changed. With one’s jobs taking up all their time, picking flowers to adorn doorsteps does not seem to have its appeal anymore.

For all those who don’t have the time to buy flowers from the market, Flowerkart has a solution. Founded by MBA graduate Sarath S Kurup, the online store based in Kochi is selling flowers to customers for Onam. “After graduation, I wanted to start something which would help people. During my visit to the Tamil Nadu border, I saw people doing good business by selling flowers, which were in great demand during Onam. As a trial, I started selling flowers in Wayanad, which got a good response,” said Sarath.

Learning from this experience, his online flower market, in which he introduced a 10-day flower package, began functioning last year in Kochi. The special kit includes flowers of different varieties like marigold and globe amaranth (vaada malli) available in bulk quantities. “More than 6 kg of flowers are delivered every day to the customers. This is sufficient enough to create a medium-sized pookkalam. The special package will be available only on the 10 days leading to Onam,” he said.

Last year, the store had received a good number of orders from various schools and companies, but they got cancelled after the flood. “Although I had incurred a loss of Rs 1 lakh, I thought of continuing the business,” said Sarath. Flowers are brought from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at a cheaper rate. He said that even with delivery charges, the package is a good deal for customers. On the first day of the 10-day festival period itself, the online store received more than 50 orders from schools and companies.

Since the products are delivered a few hours after the order is placed, the customers need not worry about the flowers getting spoiled. Besides having a customer base in Kochi, the online store is also getting orders from other parts of the state.

