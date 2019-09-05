Varkala to soon get modern slaughterhouse

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tender will soon be floated for the Varkala modern slaughterhouse that will be built on the 95 cents of land the civic body owns in Kunnil. The land also houses an old conventional slaughterhouse.

“Once the new slaughterhouse is set up, we will have a veterinary doctor to check the cattle brought here. The sealing of the meat will also be done. The project has all the necessary approvals and we are hopeful to float the tender by the end of this month,” said Bindhu Haridas, Varkala municipal chairperson. The current slaughterhouse, doesn’t have a veterinary doctor or a sealing process to approve the quality of the meat. When the modern slaughterhouse comes up, new waste disposal methods will also be adopted.

As of now, the abattoir waste is used in the biogas plant set up on the property.

“The new slaughterhouse will stop the dumping of meat waste in large quantities at public places. It will also ensure that good quality meat products are sold across the municipality.

“This will also enable the civic body to monitor meat shops, a corporation official said.“Usually when an abattoir comes up, the people in the location protest. Luckily, we have sufficient land and the benefit of a traditional abattoir functioning in the location,” he said.