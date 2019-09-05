Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Varkala to soon get modern slaughterhouse

As of now, the abattoir waste is used in the biogas plant set up on the property.

Published: 05th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tender will soon be floated for the Varkala modern slaughterhouse that will be built on the 95 cents of land the civic body owns in Kunnil. The land also houses an old conventional slaughterhouse.

“Once the new slaughterhouse is set up, we will have a veterinary doctor to check the cattle brought here. The sealing of the meat will also be done. The project has all the necessary approvals and we are hopeful to float the tender by the end of this month,” said Bindhu Haridas,  Varkala municipal chairperson. The current slaughterhouse, doesn’t have a veterinary doctor or a sealing process to approve the quality of the meat. When the modern slaughterhouse comes up, new waste disposal methods will also be adopted.
As of now, the abattoir waste is used in the biogas plant set up on the property.

“The new slaughterhouse will stop the dumping of  meat waste in large quantities at public places. It will also ensure that good quality meat products are sold across the municipality.

“This will also enable the civic body to monitor meat shops, a corporation official said.“Usually when an abattoir comes up, the people in the location protest. Luckily, we have sufficient land and the benefit of a traditional abattoir functioning in the location,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varkala slaughterhouse
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp